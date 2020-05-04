NAB mines Outlook metadata to understand team workloads, prevent burnout

NAB is using Outlook metadata to understand how work patterns and workloads of different teams are changing as most of the bank works from home.

The bank said last week it is using Microsoft Workplace Analytics to understand how people from across NAB are collaborating and the extent to which work practices have shifted for staff over the past eight to 10 weeks.

It is surfacing the insights initially through a weekly email to leaders as well as a weekly dashboard that “profiles change across the business,” NAB’s people insights & research manager Sally Smith told the PAFOW Europe Summit.

Smith said the bank started using Outlook data about 12 months ago.

“It gives us amazing rapidly moving insights into connectivity across the organisation, as well as the way people are spending their time,” she said.

“We've been working with our partner Microsoft Workplace Analytics to set this up in a really fast-paced way.”

The initiative is part of a broader drive at the bank to “use people analytics for good”, and NAB made clear it has taken a privacy-preserving and openly communicative approach when it comes to using Outlook data from the outset.

“Our initial solution is at a team level, because we want to protect confidentiality of individuals in those teams, and our leaders only receive reports if they have five or more direct reports or people in their teams,” Smith said.

Requests for more granular data are refused, people analytics general manager Thomas Hedegaard Rasmussen said.

He added that the “pros and cons” of the project were discussed with senior leaders first, before being shared more broadly.

“How this is communicated is incredibly important, so we made sure that we got our great colleagues from Communications to help us make sure that this landed in the right way,” Rasmussen said.

“Then there was a robust discussion, and we ended up saying, ‘We think the value of this, when done safely, outweighs any potential downside so let's try and do it but then also be open to the fact that we'll get feedback’.

“We might not get it right to begin with, but it's better to do an 80 percent solution really quickly in the current environment than to perfect it over the next half year and then when it's ready it might not be needed anymore.”

New work patterns emerge

NAB’s presentation offered a detailed perspective of how COVID-19 lockdowns have reshaped work at the bank.

In the weekly email to leaders, the bank tracks “time in meetings and emails” and “time in after hours meetings and emails” to get a sense of “how work patterns are changing”, as well as “one-on-one time” between employees and leaders, and compares that to a pre-COVID-19 baseline of February 2020.

“At a high level, we can see our time in meetings and emails in February is relatively consistent. In early March, we saw a drop as many of our colleagues transitioned to remote working. It picked up as people adapted to new ways of working, and then dropped again as we had the Easter break and school holidays in Australia,” Smith said.

“This view also shows a shift in the mix of tools and the ways that people were collaborating. Meetings were fairly consistent through that 10 weeks or so, but our use of email and chat increased by around about 25 percent.

“So, conversations and things that would traditionally take place in our buildings in Melbourne, Sydney and other capital cities around Australia, were being replaced by online collaboration, and more email traffic.”

The bank similarly looked at the “number of active relationships that colleagues were maintaining through the use of Outlook” - which turned out to be roughly the same.

“This gave us an indication that people were using new tools to maintain their connectivity, maintain relationships, and that they were starting to replace those hallway conversations with our online platforms that were available remotely,” Smith said.

The bank saw collaboration between staff extend throughout the day and into the evening. It was able to correlate this with data from employee surveys that showed “after hours collaboration was associated with flexibility, as people were juggling more responsibilities” and taking on additional workload.

“This is something we really wanted to keep an eye on, and highlight to people leaders through our weekly emails,” Smith said.

The executive dashboard, meanwhile, has surfaced three major insights: “changes in the way and the types of the collaboration tools that were being used across NAB; variation in experience between our colleagues; and how leaders were connecting with their teams.”

Impact on Technology and other teams

Again, from employee surveys, NAB was already aware that “some people were experiencing a disproportionate shift in ways of working.”

“We thought we'd dive into this and take a macro view of individuals to see what sort of shifts were taking place, and these results really confirmed that the change in work activity was not distributed equally across the organisation,” Smith explained.

“Most of our colleagues - around 50 percent - experienced little or no change over that two month period, so that means that they spent a similar amount of time in meetings, on emails and had a similar number of active connections in their network.

“The other half experienced a significant shift: around 30 percent had a lot more meetings and emails so they were filling up their day with back-to-back Zoom meetings and email traffic, and the remainder had that as well as more maintaining of relationships across NAB.”

NAB found senior leaders were more likely to be experiencing a greater degree of change.

“During the day, they typically had days full of meetings as well as emails. Then, when we looked at before and after the traditional workday, they had longer hours, so starting earlier and continuing into the evening,” Smith said.

“In terms of the business unit view that we took a look at, we could see our colleagues that experienced the biggest shift were some of our bankers that were supporting businesses, responding to lots of calls and lots of queries around how we support them through change.”

Staff in corporate functions such as NAB’s Technology team were also heavily impacted as they worked “to stand up remote solutions and a number of initiatives that were required over that time period.”

However, Technology’s workload is hard to measure from Outlook and Teams data alone, as they tend to use other tools such as Atlassian’s Jira in their day-to-day work.

Smith said NAB would look to use aggregate Jira data to augment its view of the Technology team and how they were coping.

This isn't about productivity

Rasmussen is careful to characterise NAB’s efforts to date as an attempt to understand workload pressures, not the productivity of employees in full remote working scenarios.

Outlook data, he noted, is not a meaningful measure of an employee’s productivity, and is therefore not being used in that way.

“For now, we're mining Outlook metadata so it's email and Outlook meetings,” he said.

“I think very few of us would say that the more emails you write, the more productive you are. It depends what type of emails you write, who you write them to, and you remembered to send them and all that stuff.

“[But] we wanted to use this as a proxy for workload. It's a proxy that gives leaders an indication of how much work is actually going on and how do we manage workload and in particular look after our people so they don't get burnt out.

“This is not a good productivity measure.

“We were very upfront and clear about that in our communication as well.”

Rasmussen said there were other more obvious metrics that the bank could use in the event it wanted to put numbers around productivity.

“I think productivity should be measured by the right productivity metrics, so the outcomes,” he said.

“We do have that from other parts of the bank, and obviously there’s a huge spike in customers supported, number of phone calls, number of cases, and number of loan applications.”