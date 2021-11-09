NAB launches first IT-focused 'Return to Work' program

NAB launches first IT-focused 'Return to Work' program

Hopes to attract tech talent to the bank.

NAB has launched a pilot program aimed at filling vacant technology positions by targeting people returning from career breaks or further studies.

The new program is looking specifically at people that have been on a two-year or longer career hiatus and who want to resume their careers as part-time employees.

It is intended to create a fresh acquisition pipeline for talent within a competitive market and is also seen as an opportunity for NAB to create more diversity in its workforce.

NAB’s first intake will see 35 to 40 roles filled early next year across various technology and IT-driven roles.

Current jobs the bank is looking to fill under the 'Return to Work' program include project analysts, software engineers, architects and technical analysts.

NAB is also actively recruiting to find cloud and devops engineers, data analysts, data engineers, security analysts and scrum master positions under the program as well.

Run through the NAB technology and enterprise operations function, the program will offer candidates further upskilling and training programs within in the bank.

NAB is also offering the recruits an opportunity to undertake a mentoring program and certifications in AWS, Azure and CQIB (Career Qualified in Banking).

Recruits are offered access to digital learning platforms such as Pluralsight, O’Reilly, A Cloud Guru, Udemy, LinkedIn Learning and Coursera.

Chief technology officer for enterprise technology Steve Day said NAB needs “great talent” to deliver the best technology output for its customers.

“We’re always looking for people with diverse skillsets and varied backgrounds to join our teams and contribute to a range of projects that use modern technology to help make life easier for our customers,” Day said.  

“One of the great things about working at NAB is our mature mentoring and training programs and guilds that further develop the skills our people have in technology, data and engineering.”

The program follows Coles recently announced ‘Relauncher’ program, which is also designed to reintroduce workers back into the technology field after time spent outside of the industry.

