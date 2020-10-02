NAB invests in CIRI data science capability

By on
NAB invests in CIRI data science capability

New analytics practice for business bank.

NAB is investing in a new unit in its business and private banking division called customer and industry research insights (CIRI), embarking on a hiring spree to build the capability.

The bank is currently advertising 10 data and analytics roles for CIRI, including a leader as well as a number of data engineering roles.

CIRI, according to NAB, will be a "world class data science practice" leaning on both supervised and unsupervised machine learning to generate insights.

It will use both internal NAB data as well as data sourced from third parties "to supplement ... gaps".

CIRI's role appears two-fold: to generate insights for the division's leadership, and others that can be shared "via optimal channels direct to customers, to customers via bankers and to bankers and leaders, and through traditional media and social media."

“NAB - and specifically the business and private division - is further investing in its advanced analytics journey by continuing to evolve its internal capabilities to derive and present our customers with the most relevant and timely information pertaining to their relationship or portfolio with us," a NAB spokesperson told iTnews.

Data and analytics capabilities are attracting strong investment across the banking sector as financial institutions place greater value on the role of data-driven insights to gain value from the masses of information held within their systems. 

NAB is not first to do this; CBA's business and private banking division, for example, offers data tools and insights under its Daily IQ brand, which has been running for a number of years.

NAB's spokesperson said the bank had previously stated that it wanted "data experts throughout our organisation."

The spokesperson said the CIRI hires "will strengthen our team with further specialised skills."

“One of our priorities is to use data & analytics to provide great service to our customers. We also see value in these capabilities related to improving our fraud and risk management activities," the spokesperson added.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
advanced analytics ciri cloud data data science finance financeit nab software

Most Read Articles

Microsoft Office 365 services inaccessible after code change

Microsoft Office 365 services inaccessible after code change
Centrelink IT system risks 'largely' managed during WPIT overhaul

Centrelink IT system risks 'largely' managed during WPIT overhaul
Telstra routing flub affects hundreds of networks worldwide

Telstra routing flub affects hundreds of networks worldwide
Telstra loses to Optus in network coverage ad case

Telstra loses to Optus in network coverage ad case
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

A Migration Guide For Businesses Switching Mobile Device Management Solutions
A Migration Guide For Businesses Switching Mobile Device Management Solutions
Plan your post-COVID security strategy
Plan your post-COVID security strategy
The Executive's Guide To The Future Of Work
The Executive's Guide To The Future Of Work
Government Digital Transformation Requires Customer Obsession
Government Digital Transformation Requires Customer Obsession
Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency
Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?