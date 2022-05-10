NAB finds new chief digital officer

NAB has found a new chief digital officer, appointing former Coles customer experience and technology general manager Sujeet Rana to the role.

Rana is set to commence his new role in August 2022, reporting to group chief digital, data and analytics officer Angela Mentis.

Rana's brief is to accelerate NAB’s target of delivering better digital experiences for the bank’s customers and staff.

At the banks half year results CEO Ross McEwan named Mentis as leading the bank's fast-tracked digital initiatives, stating “good progress” has been made but “there is more to do”.

Mentis said the bank is “excited” to grow its digital, data and analytics team.

“[Rana's] passion for delivering digital experiences for customers sits alongside his dedication to continually mentor and grow talent within his team which will be a hugely important contribution as we foster a digital community of practice across NAB,” Mentis said.

Rana said he’s “excited” to join NAB “at such a pivotal time as digital continues continues to transform and challenge” the how businesses shape its consumer experience.

Rana will be joining NAB after two years at supermarket giant Coles where he oversaw the delivery of its shoppable app, improved online store capabilities, and added new personalisation for consumers.

He also currently sits on the board of Flybuys and spent one year as the CEO of software company SimpliBuild.

Rana also has CDO experience from his time at construction company Built, where he spent close to two and half years implementing its digital transformation.

Prior to this Rana worked at Woolworths for over a decade helping develop its innovation arm WooliesX.

Also joining the digital, data and analytics team is Lance Thornswood, who was appointed as NAB’s chief design officer, starting in July.

Thornswood will be responsible for the end-to-end design experience of NAB’s customers and focus on designing enhanced experiences for the NAB teams and customers.

Mentis said she was “looking forward to the design vision and leadership [Thornswood] will bring to transform digital banking for our customers”

Thornswood said he is “delighted to support the digital transformation at NAB”.

“Here at NAB, the leaders are already fully aligned, and we're starting with a strong, talented design team. It'll be like adding dual rocket boosters to our transformation.”