NAB customers restrict gambling transactions on 50,000 cards

NAB has revealed its customers have opted to block gambling transactions on more than 50,000 credit and debit cards since the bank expanded a one-touch option in its app to do so in late February.

Personal banking group executive Rachel Slade provided the updated figure in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

“In February this year we became the first Australian bank to offer our customers the option to block gambling transactions via our app - with just one touch,” Slade said.

“We have now had this restriction activated on more than 50,000 credit and debit cards.

“Problem gambling continues to be a major challenge impacting the community and this tool helps our customers take greater control over their money.”

The gambling block capability was first implemented via iOS devices in December 2019, and was then expanded to Android devices in February this year.

NAB had 10,000 iOS customers sign up by February this year, meaning it has seen a fivefold increase in use of the feature since enabling it in the Android version of NAB’s app.

The block on credit and debit card use is enabled immediately, and although it can also be disabled via the NAB app or by calling NAB, there is a “delayed reactivation of 48 hours”, giving bank customers that may be problem gamblers time to rethink the decision.

“We’re making it easier for customers to take greater control over their money,” Slade said back in February.

“We also recognise problem gambling remains a major challenge affecting the community, and one that requires organisations, governments, and the community to work together to effectively address.”