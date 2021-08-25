NAB creates new group chief digital, data and analytics officer role

NAB will bring Bank of New Zealand chief executive Angela Mentis into a brand new technology leadership role of group chief digital, data and analytics officer from October.

Mentis will report directly to NAB Group CEO Ross McEwan and “work across NAB to deliver digital products and services for customers and colleagues.”

She will also be required to “ensure the extensive data collected by NAB is used to create better customer experiences and deeper personalisation,” the bank said.

McEwan said the creation of the group chief role reflected “the strategic importance and growth potential of NAB’s data and digital strategies.”

“We are positioning NAB, our customers and our colleagues for an increasingly digital and automated world, leveraging the strength of our core banking businesses and the strong technology foundations we have in place,” McEwan said.

“Customer expectations continue to rise as competition drives innovation.

“That means we need to be delivering a digital experience for our personal and business customers that compares with the best experiences they have with any company, not just a bank.

“Our bankers also deserve the best tools to make it easier for them to serve customers and spend more time with them to build even stronger relationships.”

McEwan added that Mentis’ “clear understanding of what customers and bankers need, coupled with her extensive knowledge of how a bank and its technology works, make her the ideal person to lead the acceleration of [NAB’s] digital and data agenda.”

For her part, Mentis said that customers wanted their banking “to be simple, safe, smart and personalised.”

“We also know they want insights to make their lives easier, help them grow and protect their finances and their businesses,” she said.

“This is an exciting opportunity to bring those elements together to create solutions for our customers and our bankers that rival the best experiences anywhere.”

The role appears to contain elements of the chief data officer role that Glenda Crisp vacated earlier this year.

iTnews reported that NAB had previously split some of the CDO responsibilities between two executives, though this was regarded as temporary.

Clarification was being sought at the time of publication.

Bank of New Zealand is a NAB subsidiary; NAB said today that BNZ’s current customer, products and services executive Dan Huggins would take over as managing director and CEO in October.