NAB backs fintech Banked

By on
NAB backs fintech Banked

Makes first investment in the fintech’s latest funding round.

NAB’s innovation arm has backed alternative card payment fintech Banked to help build out its own real-time payment experiences for customers.

NAB Ventures was the only Australian investor in the latest found round, which saw the fintech raise US$15million (A$22 million). It is the bank's first investment in the company. 

London-based Banked provides alternative checkout methods for consumers by skipping the need for account login details but instead connecting to their mobile banking app and using biometrics to authenticate payments.

The Series A extension round saw global software investor Insight Partners lead the funding with investment from Citibank and global payments platform Rapyd.  

"We understand our customers want faster and more streamlined options for payments and we’re always looking to invest in companies and work together on product innovation,” NAB Ventures managing director Amanda Angelini told iTnews.

“We see great potential in working with Banked to create simpler, secure and real-time customer payment experiences for our business and consumer customers."

The newly raised funds will be put towards expanding Banked’s global ‘Pay by Bank’ network, which is currently focusing on the US market.

Australian co-founder and CEO Brad Goodall said via LinkedIn its new investors join Bank of America with the company’s goal to “build the next major global payments innovation for merchants and consumers.”

“2023 will be the year of Pay by Bank,” Goodall wrote.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
bankedciti bankfinancefintechnabnab venturessoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
The Total Economic Impact&#8482; Of Juniper Connected Security
The Total Economic Impact™ Of Juniper Connected Security
State of Ransomware Report 2022
State of Ransomware Report 2022
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Forrester Study APAC: Don&#8217;t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Forrester Study APAC: Don’t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour

Events

Most Read Articles

NAB chief asks gov to rethink large data breach penalty rise

NAB chief asks gov to rethink large data breach penalty rise
CBA wants data science 'grandmasters' of its own

CBA wants data science 'grandmasters' of its own
ANZ to remodel engineering career paths around domain 'mastery'

ANZ to remodel engineering career paths around domain 'mastery'
Neobank Up eyes Slack canvas

Neobank Up eyes Slack canvas

Digital Nation

Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes &#8216;every system imaginable&#8217; says CTO Keng Ng
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes ‘every system imaginable’ says CTO Keng Ng
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?