NAB appoints two interim chief data officers

National Australia Bank has temporarily split the chief data officer role formerly held by Glenda Crisp and assigned two executives to act in the newly-created positions.

iTnews can reveal that the bank has appointed Derek Youdale as ‘chief data officer for business engagement and analytics’ and Jonathan Taylor as ‘executive of data technology (acting)’.

Youdale revealed his appointment on Monday morning via LinkedIn, which he described as a “co-chief data officer” role.

A NAB spokesperson confirmed the chief data officer role had been split, although it appears that this is intended to be an interim change.

“We are conducting an internal and external search for a permanent chief data officer and through this process have two executives stepping into the interim CDO role (Jonathan Taylor and Derek Youdale),” a NAB spokesperson told iTnews.

The bank’s former chief data officer Glenda Crisp left back in April after three years in the role.

She was instrumental in spearheading a redesign of the bank's data architecture and data strategy, and in setting up a global privacy office.

Crisp has since landed a global role at Thomsen Reuters, based in Canada.

One of her co-replacements at NAB, Derek Youdale, comes from AstraZeneca where he led data strategy. However, he is perhaps better known for other past roles, such as leading Telstra’s BI team, and as ANZ’s Technology chief operating officer.

Taylor, meanwhile, comes from outsourcer Cognizant, and has previously worked for most of the major consultancies including PwC, KPMG and Boston Consulting Group.