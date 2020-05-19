My Health Record system hit by hack attempt

The My Health Record system was the subject of an attempted hack over the past 11 months, the Australian Digital Health Agency has revealed.

National health chief information officer Ronan O’Connor told a parliamentary inquiry into cyber resilience the cyber incident was one of two “potential data breaches” to occur since July 2019.

Both were reported to the Office of the Australia Information Commissioner as part of the notifiable data breaches scheme and neither resulted in any access to the system or data loss.

O’Connor said the first data breach notification related to a “potential compromise to external IT infrastructure supporting the wider My Health Record system”.

“Somebody tried to hack our system, so the external perimeter for our system,” he said on Tuesday.

“I want to assure the committee that there was no access into the My Health Record whatsoever. No information or personal sensitive information was accessed.”

O’Connor said the ADHA’s security monitoring tools picked up the “potential vulnerability within the system and as a consequence of that we notified the OAIC”.

“The OAIC has received what we shared with them and we also worked with the Australian Cyber Security Centre, and on that basis they were happy with the outcome,” he said.

It is not known when the attempted hack occurred. There has been heightened cyber activity during the coronavirus pandemic.

O’Connor said the ADHA or ACSC was unable to identify the actor involved in the attempted breach.

“We don't have that level of information. We worked very closely with the ACSC and on that basis we don't know the actor in this instance,” he said.

O’Connor said the second data breach investigation related to “a state health care facility”, but turned out to be a false alarm.

“They became aware that the system had potentially been accessed without the healthcare recipients authority,” he said.

“After an investigation was undertaken, it was confirmed that the individual whose record was accessed was indeed receiving healthcare at that facility at the time of access, so there was no compromise.”

The reduction in breach notifications is a markable improvement on the 38 potential data breaches that occurred in the 2018-19 financial year.

More to come.