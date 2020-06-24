Murdoch Uni launches digital futures academy

Murdoch University has launched a new digital futures academy to tap the developing market for short courses and micro-credentials in digital industries.

Content will be delivered both online and in-person, with plans to centre the academy at Murdoch’s planned ‘vertical campus’ in the Perth CBD.

Vice chancellor Eeva Leinonen said the academy would offer students real-world learning experiences and industry-relevant certification.

“[Students] will have the opportunity to explore how technology impacts across multiple disciplines, from law technology to business analytics, fintech to bioinformatics, from gaming to computational and systems medicine," Leinonen said.

“Working with our foundation partner, Cisco, initial courses will give students first-hand experience in the internet of things, followed by offerings in automation, artificial intelligence, robotics and blockchain technologies."

Certifications will also be endorsed by Cisco in a bid to lend a globally recognised name to the qualifications and help students use their skills in international markets.

Murdoch’s chief operating officer Darren McKee said the partnership with Cisco will also extend beyond learning and education into developing new, digitally enabled infrastructure projects in Western Australia.

“We are committed to building sustainable smart cities and being a university of the future,” Leinonen said.

“Partnering with Cisco will allow us to integrate the Murdoch experience with the digital infrastructure and education needed to ensure Australia’s digital future.”

Cisco A/NZ’s general manager for education & industry development, Reg Johnson, said the work with Murdoch builds on the company’s existing training initiatives.

“Cisco is already a major investor in skilling and reskilling, predominantly through our Cisco Networking Academy, and the digital futures academy represents a new immersive model to ensure Murdoch University students get access to rewarding and sustainable careers that make our cities, economy and society smart.”

