Moderna, IBM team up on Covid vaccine distribution data

Vaccine maker Moderna and IBM said on Thursday they would work together on technologies to track Covid-19 vaccine administration.

The companies will focus on using technology to help governments and healthcare providers address potential supply chain disruptions through information sharing.

Organisations can also use IBM’s Digital Health Pass tool to verify health credentials of employees, customers and travellers, according to a joint statement.

Earlier this year, Salesforce, as part of a large coalition to digitise COVID-19 vaccination records, said it was launching a new product to help governments and healthcare providers maintain and manage such records.