MLC Wealth names new tech chief

Part of executive shakeup.

 MLC Wealth has appointed Darren McKenzie as its new chief technology and operations officer ahead of the company's demerger from the National Australia Bank.

McKenzie joins from UK-based insurer RSA, a 300-year-old firm established in the wake of the Great Fire of London, where he spent four years as chief operating officer for its UK and International branch.

MLC Wealth chief executive Geoff Lloyd said the appointment is part of a strategy to create a “dynamic and high performing team to lead the business through its next phase of evolution” , which has already seen five other C-suite appointments.

“Darren is a highly accomplished executive with more than 20 years’ experience defining and delivering strategic transformation across technology and operations in financial services organisations,” he said in a statement.

“He is well regarded as a strong leader with an ability to create long-term customer-focused solutions to complex business challenges.”

Prior to joining RSA, McKenzie spent six years as chief information officer at Banco Santander’s consumer banking business based out of Frankfurt, leading Santander’s German banking platform transformation.

He also spent three years as CIO for British bank Alliance & Leicester.

McKenzie will report to both Lloyd and NAB Group’s chief technology and operations officer, Patrick Wright, until MLC’s legal separation from NAB.

MLC’s life insurance business completed its technology leadership team last year, which kicked off when former Reserve Bank of Australia CIO, Sarv Girn, took up the newly-created role of chief innovation and transformation officer.

McKenzie starts his new role at MLC Wealth in March.

