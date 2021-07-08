Mint Payments partners with BNPL operator Payright

Mint Payments will integrate buy now pay later provider Payright into its online payments processing system under a new partnership.

Over 7000 retailers that use Mint Payments services will now have be able to enable buy now pay later (BNPL) for e-commerce and in-store purchases.

Mint Payments is an Australian fintech that offers a variety of end-to-end payment solutions for businesses across Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.

Retailers that use Mint include Nutrimetics, Tupperware, Fuji Film, Nestle, Helloworld and Jim’s Financial Services.

The new partnership also supports Australia-based Payright’s plans to expand its current payment ecosystem.

Mint Payments co-founder and CEO Alex Teoh said the addition of Payright’s BNPL solution allows Mint to “elevate the flexibility available for their customers and suppliers through our online payments system.”

“BNPL continues to rise in popularity as a payment method and Payright’s seamless user experience and focus on bigger ticket items made it an attractive partner for our business,” Teoh said.

The new partnership comes a year after Mint Payments delisted from the ASX citing a variety of reasons including lack of funding and low investor support and interest.

At the time of the delisting, Mint Payments said it remained focused on expanding “integration with industry technology platforms” alongside "its merchant base by offering new customers highly competitive rates" and "no security bond to utilise the platform".