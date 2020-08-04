Microsoft nears big bet on TikTok's US, A/NZ operations

Microsoft aims to complete a deal by September 15 for TikTok's US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand operations.

The potential acquisition of short-video app TikTok carries myriad risks, thrusting it into the politically fraught social media business and Sino-US conflict amid increased scrutiny of big-tech companies.

But the deal could also help Microsoft build on its US$27 billion (A$37.9 billion) purchase of LinkedIn to become a bigger player in internet advertising now dominated by Facebook and Google.

The vendor is likely to have an edge in pricing negotiations as the US is effectively forcing TikTok's Chinese parent, ByteDance, to sell by threatening to ban the app as a security risk.

TikTok has taken teenagers around the world by storm and emerged as a significant competitor to Facebook and Google's YouTube.

But like rivals, TikTok faces substantial new costs for content moderation as the spread of misinformation and allegations of political bias roil social media.

Increased oversight costs accounted for much of the 10-percentage-point drop in gross profit margins for Facebook and Alphabet over the last 3-1/2 years, Refinitiv data showed.

"Does Microsoft really want to own an app that breeds conspiracy theories in tweens?" said Hank Green, YouTube star and chief executive of educational media company Complexly.

He said TikTok removes content to maintain "a certain feel", and could face public challenges over such decisions more often under a bigger name such as Microsoft.

At US$1.55 trillion, Microsoft is the world's second-largest company by market capitalisation after Apple but has in recent years faced less criticism than peers over antitrust, data protection and China projects.

Trump will ban TikTok without a sale

US President Donald Trump said he does not oppose Microsoft acquiring the US operations of TikTok and said he will ban the service in the United States on Sept 15 without a sale.

Trump's comments confirmed a Reuters report Sunday that he had agreed to give China's ByteDance 45 days to negotiate a sale of popular short-video app TikTok to Microsoft.

Trump also said the US Treasury would need to get a lot of money out of a TikTok deal, but it not clear how that would happen.

Microsoft said Sunday that CEO Satya Nadella had spoken to Trump and "is prepared to continue discussions to explore a purchase of TikTok in the United States."

Many prominent Republicans, including House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, issued statements in support of a Microsoft acquisition of TikTok's US operations. Some congressional aides are worried about a backlash by younger voters against the party if Trump banned TikTok, which has 100 million American users.

Microsoft and TikTok parent ByteDance gave the US government a notice of intent to explore a preliminary proposal for Microsoft to purchase the TikTok service in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

US Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer also backed the sale, while a senior White House adviser raised concerns about a sale to Microsoft.

"A US company should buy TikTok so everyone can keep using it and your data is safe," Schumer said on Twitter, adding: "This is about privacy. With TikTok in China, it's subject to Chinese Communist Party laws that may require handing over data to their government."

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro suggested on Monday that Microsoft could divest its holdings in China if it were to buy TikTok.

"So the question is, is Microsoft going to be compromised?" Navarro said in an interview with CNN. "Maybe Microsoft could divest its Chinese holdings?"

Navarro said the Chinese government and military use Microsoft software “to do all the things they do.”

U.S. officials have said TikTok poses a national risk because of the personal data it handles. TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer said in a blog post last week that the company was committed to following US laws and was allowing experts to observe its moderation policies and examine the code that drives its algorithms.

Nadella's deals

Microsoft has done several big deals since Satya Nadella became chief executive in 2014, with acquisitions including world-building game Minecraft and job-search social network LinkedIn.

They have fared better than those under predecessor Steve Ballmer, whose failed deals included Nokia Oyj's phone business.

The LinkedIn acquisition in 2016, for 50 percent above its share price, was Nadella's biggest and riskiest. Microsoft shares fell 3 percent when it was announced with analysts expressing concern about slowing revenue growth and an expected cap on usage.

Some concerns may have been overblown. Microsoft has avoided antitrust and privacy scrutiny with a cautious approach to connecting LinkedIn to other products, such as Outlook, and analysts have largely viewed the deal as a success in terms of synergies.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed sales, LinkedIn ad revenue was among Microsoft's fastest-growing over 2017-2019 as the global economy roared.

Overall, LinkedIn has generated US$14.3 billion in revenue for Microsoft through ads and subscriptions, though analysts estimate it remains unprofitable.

TikTok is a bigger gamble because it caters to a less-affluent audience than LinkedIn, where advertisers typically pay more to attract wealthier consumers.

TikTok's ad sales team and technology also are far less mature than LinkedIn's were, and TikTok faces greater competition.

About 11 percent of US adults use TikTok at least once per week, versus 49 percent for YouTube and 62 percent for Facebook, showed a survey last month by tech consultancy Vorhaus Advisors.

LinkedIn came to Microsoft at 13 years old with 11,000 employees and 105 million monthly users globally. Six-year-old TikTok, by contrast, has about 1000 US employees and has been downloaded 226 million times in the four countries targeted by Microsoft's deal, showed data from app tracker Sensor Tower.

LinkedIn "was bought on domination of a sector, good revenue, and good margins," said Mike Vorhaus, head of Vorhaus Advisors. "TikTok is going to be valued based on its incredible user growth and mobile advertising revenue opportunities."

TikTok would make Microsoft relevant among both young engineers looking for a hip place to work and advertisers clamoring for alternatives to Facebook and Google.

Green, the YouTube star, said he doubted Microsoft ownership would hurt TikTok, noting he amassed 600,000 TikTok followers since he began posting a month ago.

"I don't see anything at all standing in the way," he said.