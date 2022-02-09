Microsoft in talks to buy cyber security firm Mandiant

By on
Microsoft in talks to buy cyber security firm Mandiant

May not result in an offer.

Microsoft is considering a deal to buy cyber security firm Mandiant, Bloomberg News reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The talks may not result in an offer, according to the report.

Shares of Mandiant rose more than 18 percent, while those of Microsoft were up 1.1 percent in late afternoon trading.

Mandiant became a standalone entity again last year when FireEye - which acquired the company in 2013 - sold its products business and the FireEye name for US$1.2 billion ($A1.7 billion) to a consortium led by private equity firm Symphony Technology Group.

Mandiant, which has a market capitalisation of about US$3.6 billion, focuses on cyber incident response and cyber security testing.

A deal to buy Mandiant would help Microsoft beef up its products that protect its clients from cyber security threats.

The software giant bought two smaller cyber security companies in 2021 and said it would spend US$20 billion on cyber security over the next five years.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Mandiant declined to comment.

