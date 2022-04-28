Microsoft Exchange Server bugs top 2021 most-exploited list

By on
Microsoft Exchange Server bugs top 2021 most-exploited list

Slack patching leaves systems wide open.

Microsoft has the dubious honour of taking out eight spots in the top 15 list of routinely exploited vulnerabilities, as customers fail to patch their software and remain open to attacks, according to cyber security agencies in the main English speaking countries.

The company's Exchange Server was hit hard in 2021 [pdf] as attackers hammered the communications and calendaring platform with three ProxyShell and four ProxyLogon vulnerabilities.

A remote code execution bug for Exchange Server, and the ZeroLogon vulnerability for Microsoft's NetLogon Remote Protocoll (MS-NRPC), both discovered in 2020 were also massively exploited last year.

Atlassian's Confluence Server and Data Centre and the Apache Log4j Log4Shell remote code execution bugs also made the list, along with vulnerabilities in VMware's vSphere Client, Pulse Secure Connect and Fortinet FortiOS and FortiProxy.

Customers neither patching their installations of vulnerable software, nor mitigating against exploitation, means threat actors don't need to develop sophisticated tools and simply use publicly known bugs, the United States National Security Agency's cyber security director Rob Joyce pointed out.

Australian Cyber Security Centre chief Abigail Bradshaw said malicious cyber actors continue to exploit known bugs and outdated software to attack private and public networks globally.

Lisa Fong, director of New Zealand's National Cyber Security Centre, warned that malicious actors are increasing the speed and scale at which they take advantage of newly disclosed vulnerabilities.

On top of vulnerability and configuration management with software being updated in a timely fashion, NSA, FBI, ACSC, UK and NZ NCSC, and Canada's CCSC advised users to implement and enforce multi-factor authentication (MFA).

If MFA is not available, employees working remotely should be required to use strong passwords, and administrators should regularly review, validate or remove privileged accounts, the cyber security agencies said in their joint advisory.

Encrypting network traffic, disabling unused services and devices, securing internet-facing equipment and implementing positive controls and architecture also help mitigate against exploitation.

The cyber security agencies noted that over 20,000 common vulnerabilities were disclosed in 2021 alone.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
acscapacheatlassiancccscisafbilog4shellmicrosoftncscnsaproxylogonsecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Don&#8217;t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
Don’t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection

Events

Most Read Articles

CBA's ex-CIO David Whiteing returns to Australia

CBA's ex-CIO David Whiteing returns to Australia
ATO gives itself two years to replace IBM mainframe

ATO gives itself two years to replace IBM mainframe
Health dept to accelerate cloud shift under renewed Datacom deal

Health dept to accelerate cloud shift under renewed Datacom deal
Telstra on notice after half-million-dollar billing error fine

Telstra on notice after half-million-dollar billing error fine

Digital Nation

Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
The other &#8216;CTO&#8217;: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
The other ‘CTO’: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?