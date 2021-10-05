Microsoft confirms Outlook.com outage

By on
Microsoft confirms Outlook.com outage

Update: Impact expands to some 365 services as well.

Microsoft says there are issues with accessing Outlook.com, saying it is rolling back a “configuration update” it believes to be the cause.

Users started reporting problems with Outlook Web Access (OWA) about 10.30am, with Microsoft also confirming the issues.

“Users may be unable to access Outlook.com,” it said in a status advisory.

“We've confirmed that a recent configuration update is causing mailbox access issues for Outlook desktop, Outlook on the web, http://Outlook.com and other mobile connection methods,” it later said on Twitter.

“We're reverting this change to mitigate impact.”

A large number of Japanese users of Outlook reported via Twitter that their services were down.

One user reported being able to access Outlook by going via OneDrive.

At 12 noon, Microsoft reported that the impact of the incident is expanding to some Office 365 services.

"Our investigation has determined that other Microsoft 365 services such as Microsoft Teams and SharePoint Online may be experiencing issues when performing searches," it said.

This story will be updated once more details become known or the services resume.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
access cloud desktop email microsoft mobile outage outlook outlookcom software

Sponsored Whitepapers

Unlock faster time-to-revenue using Adobe digital document processes
Unlock faster time-to-revenue using Adobe digital document processes
How Security as Code changes development and deployment for the cloud
How Security as Code changes development and deployment for the cloud
Tackle new ITSM priorities with this seven-step Micro Focus guide
Tackle new ITSM priorities with this seven-step Micro Focus guide
Tomago Aluminium improves SAP environment performance, security with Red Hat and IBM
Tomago Aluminium improves SAP environment performance, security with Red Hat and IBM
Future of work: Support your distributed HR workforce with digital document processes
Future of work: Support your distributed HR workforce with digital document processes

Most Read Articles

Telstra broaches ADSL's 'end of life'

Telstra broaches ADSL's 'end of life'
Woolworths opens its online marketplace following pilot

Woolworths opens its online marketplace following pilot
VMware vCenter under widespread attack

VMware vCenter under widespread attack
NSW govt rejects call to move Cyber Security NSW

NSW govt rejects call to move Cyber Security NSW

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?