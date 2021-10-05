Microsoft confirms Outlook.com outage

Microsoft says there are issues with accessing Outlook.com, saying it is rolling back a “configuration update” it believes to be the cause.

Users started reporting problems with Outlook Web Access (OWA) about 10.30am, with Microsoft also confirming the issues.

“Users may be unable to access Outlook.com,” it said in a status advisory.

“We've confirmed that a recent configuration update is causing mailbox access issues for Outlook desktop, Outlook on the web, http://Outlook.com and other mobile connection methods,” it later said on Twitter.

“We're reverting this change to mitigate impact.”

A large number of Japanese users of Outlook reported via Twitter that their services were down.

One user reported being able to access Outlook by going via OneDrive.

At 12 noon, Microsoft reported that the impact of the incident is expanding to some Office 365 services.

"Our investigation has determined that other Microsoft 365 services such as Microsoft Teams and SharePoint Online may be experiencing issues when performing searches," it said.

This story will be updated once more details become known or the services resume.