Memory chip maker Micron launches new pricing experiment for stability

By on
Stabilise prices with 'forward pricing agreements'

Chipmaker Micron Technology on Thursday announced it was experimenting with a new pricing model for its chips called forward pricing agreements that would aim to stabilise the steep price fluctuations that plague the industry.

"I'm super excited to announce that a top 10 customer has already signed up on this model with us," said Sumit Sadana, Micron's chief business officer at the company's investor day event, adding that the contract was worth more than US$500 million (A$730 million) annually for three years.

He declined to project how many customers with long-term agreements would migrate to this new model of pricing, and emphasized that this was an "experiment".

He said the current long-term agreements are based on volume and not on prices, whereas the forward pricing agreements would cover both volume and pricing.

When asked about whether the contracts would be enforceable, Sadana acknowledged that one party or the other would always be on the wrong side of the price.

Sadana also said that Micron does not plan to lower its gross margins to push the forward pricing agreements ahead.

"There'll be ups and downs, but the benefits ultimately outweigh the risks of actually doing an agreement like this," said Sadana.

