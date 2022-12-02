Medibank faces formal privacy investigation

By on
Medibank faces formal privacy investigation

And prospect of penalties.

Medibank is facing the prospect of financial penalties for its data breach after the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) opened an investigation on its personal information-handling practices.

The OAIC said its investigation would “focus on whether Medibank took reasonable steps to protect the personal information they held from misuse, interference, loss, unauthorised access, modification or disclosure.”

“The investigation will also consider whether Medibank took reasonable steps to implement practices, procedures and systems to ensure compliance with the Australian Privacy Principles (APPs),” the office said in a statement.

An adverse finding could expose Medibank to penalties of up to $2.2 million for each contravention. 

The launch of the investigation coincided with the apparent dump of all remaining data by the attackers.

Medibank is offering a range of support to victims of the data breach.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
medibankoaicsecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
The Total Economic Impact&#8482; Of Juniper Connected Security
The Total Economic Impact™ Of Juniper Connected Security
State of Ransomware Report 2022
State of Ransomware Report 2022
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Forrester Study APAC: Don&#8217;t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Forrester Study APAC: Don’t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour

Events

Most Read Articles

Gov's new privacy breach penalties pass parliament

Gov's new privacy breach penalties pass parliament
Medibank breach prompts "intensifying" APRA scrutiny

Medibank breach prompts "intensifying" APRA scrutiny
Two Victorians charged in help desk scam investigation

Two Victorians charged in help desk scam investigation
Invasive computer warrants used six times in first year

Invasive computer warrants used six times in first year

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: Digital transformation versus digital optimisation
COVER STORY: Digital transformation versus digital optimisation
COVER STORY: FTX collapse could eclipse Enron
COVER STORY: FTX collapse could eclipse Enron
Case study: How the Australian Red Cross set up a telethon in four days
Case study: How the Australian Red Cross set up a telethon in four days
Case Study: International SOS unlocks microservices with identity management
Case Study: International SOS unlocks microservices with identity management
How storage impacts the way organisations use data: Seagate CIO
How storage impacts the way organisations use data: Seagate CIO

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?