Medibank confirms hackers have customer data

By on
Medibank confirms hackers have customer data

Diagnoses and procedures part of the breach.

The scale of the Medibank data breach continues to worsen, with the insurer now confirming customer data, including medical claims information, is in the hands of the attackers.

In a financial filing [pdf], Medibank said it had been contacted by an individual or group that claims to hold 200GB of data.

The company said it has been shown “a sample of records for 100 policies which we believe has come from our ahm and international student systems."

“That data includes first names and surnames, addresses, dates of birth, Medicare numbers, policy numbers, phone numbers and some claims data," it said.

The claims data includes some of peoples’ most private medical information: “where a customer received medical services, and codes relating to their diagnosis and procedures.”

Medibank said the attacker also claimed to have “data related to credit card security” but that this was yet to be verified.

“This morning we will commence making direct contact with the affected customers to inform them of this latest development,” the insurer said.

“We expect the number of affected customers to grow as the incident continues.”

“To reduce wait times for our customers, we have redeployed our people to support new cyber response hotlines in our call centres.

“Medibank and ahm customers can contact us by phone (for ahm customers 13 42 46 and for Medibank customers 13 23 31) or visit the information page on the website for any updates.”

Earlier today, cyber security minister Clare O’Neil said the Australian Signals Directorate and Australian Federal Police are working on the case.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
data breachmedibanksecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

Forrester Study APAC: Don&#8217;t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Forrester Study APAC: Don’t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Teaching Good Cyber Security Behaviors with Seinfield
Teaching Good Cyber Security Behaviors with Seinfield
2022 State of Email Security Report
2022 State of Email Security Report
Cyber Resilience For Dummies - ANZ edition
Cyber Resilience For Dummies - ANZ edition
How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet
How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet

Events

Most Read Articles

Woolworths subsidiary MyDeal leaks 2.2 million customers' details

Woolworths subsidiary MyDeal leaks 2.2 million customers' details
Medibank takes systems offline after 'cyber incident'

Medibank takes systems offline after 'cyber incident'
Medibank detected ransomware 'precursor' activity

Medibank detected ransomware 'precursor' activity
Home Affairs boss: Optus breach is not a model for policy debate

Home Affairs boss: Optus breach is not a model for policy debate

Digital Nation

Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes &#8216;every system imaginable&#8217; says CTO Keng Ng
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes ‘every system imaginable’ says CTO Keng Ng

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?