ME Bank outage downs online banking, call centre

Internet and mobile banking went offline on Saturday for ME Bank customers thanks to an unplanned outage that also took down the bank's call centre.

ME Bank first notified customers of the "completely unplanned" technical issues at around 11am AEST. It has said it hopes to have systems restored by 4pm AEST.

The outage also shuttered phone services, leaving the bank's customer service team left to resort to its Facebook and Twitter accounts to respond to angry customers and report on the status of the rectification efforts.

The bank said the outage was "completely unforeseen" and not related to any scheduled work.

It has been approached for detail on the cause.

Customer cards for ATM and payment transactions were unaffected.

The bank said it would "do what we can" to reverse fees incurred by customers as a result of the unplanned outage.

"We know this is frustrating, and we're sorry for the inconvenience while we work to restore access," ME Bank said on social media.

