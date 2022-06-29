Mastercard passes first of three Australian TDIF accreditations

Can act as digital ID exchange.

Mastercard has been accredited as an identity exchange under Australia’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF).

The accreditation was announced by vice president, digital identity Matt Bourne on LinkedIn.

The credit provider applied for accreditation for its ID digital identity service in September 2021.

Its applications covered acting as a TDIF accredited exchange, identity provider, and credential provider. It also announced a plan to collaborate with the Digital Transformation Agency to use ID for age verification.

“We are thrilled to share that we have now successfully secured the first of three roles we applied for, with our accreditation as an identity exchange being confirmed earlier this month," Bourne wrote.

“With ID being built with interoperability in mind, Mastercard’s digital identity solution can connect existing identity providers with other organisations in Mastercard’s global ID network, with verification facilitated by our highly secure network.

“This is a huge milestone on our digital identity journey in Australia."

In late 2019, it emerged that Mastercard had an ID partnership with Australia Post. Other partners include Optus, Deakin University, Samsung and Microsoft.

TDIF combines policies and standards to underpin the federal government’s national federated identity model.

Accreditation means Mastercard has met privacy, security, risk management, and usability requirements for its identity exchange service.

