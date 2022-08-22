Malware floods npm and PyPi registries in supply-chain attacks

By on
Malware floods npm and PyPi registries in supply-chain attacks

Over 200 packages try to drop cryptominers.

Researchers at security vendor Sonatype say they have found 186 malicious packages in the npm Javascript library registry, which infect Linux hosts with crypto currency mining applications.

Sonatype said many of the packages, published by the same pseudonymous npm account, typo-squat to trick users of well-known software like React, using names like r2act.

The malicious packages download a malicious Bash shell script to fetch the Monero crypto mining code from the threat actor's server, Sonatype said.

Sonatype noted that another researcher, Hauke Lübbers, had spotted 55 malicious packages from the Python language PyPI registry also tried to download similar cryptomining scripts from the same server as above.

"Uff, the actor has uploaded 22 more packages since all others had been removed 35 minutes ago. That's one way for me to stay up to date on the latest hip python libraries i guess...", Lübbers said.

Earlier on, code vulnerability research firm Snyk spotted 12 malicious PyPi packages from the same author aimed at compromising Windows hosts.

The packages, with names like "hackerfilelol", would attempt to download malicious files from the chat app Discord's content delivery network, the researchers said.

On execution, the malware would attempt to exfiltrate Google Chrome passwords, cookies, history and other data, as well as stealing Discord tokens and injecting a persistent malicious agent in the chat app process.

The malware would also attempt to steal Roblox cookies and payments data, the Snyk researchers said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
bashcryptominingdiscordlinuxnpmpypirobloxsecuritysupply chaintyposquattingwindows

Sponsored Whitepapers

Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 &#8211; for banks
Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 – for banks
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see

Events

Most Read Articles

Services Australia sets changeover date for myGov

Services Australia sets changeover date for myGov
NBN Co's 100/40Mbps demise is accelerating

NBN Co's 100/40Mbps demise is accelerating
Google Cloud IoT Core goes on the end-of-life list

Google Cloud IoT Core goes on the end-of-life list
Government re-launches cyber security strategy

Government re-launches cyber security strategy

Digital Nation

CommBank&#8217;s mobile banking app beats ANZ, NAB, Suncorp and Westpac: Forrester
CommBank’s mobile banking app beats ANZ, NAB, Suncorp and Westpac: Forrester
Edge and IoT critical to Web3 infrastructure
Edge and IoT critical to Web3 infrastructure
Save the Date &#8212; Digital Nation Live launches on October 25
Save the Date — Digital Nation Live launches on October 25
Stakes are higher for cybersecurity in Web3: Gal Tal-Hochberg, CTO at Team8
Stakes are higher for cybersecurity in Web3: Gal Tal-Hochberg, CTO at Team8
Crypto losses to crime surge to $1.9 B in first half of 2022: Chainalysis
Crypto losses to crime surge to $1.9 B in first half of 2022: Chainalysis

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?