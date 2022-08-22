Macquarie's BFS lands new engineering director

Macquarie Group has appointed Tim O’Hare to direct the engineering team in its banking and financial services group (BFS).

O’Hare announced on LinkedIn that he will now be working as director of engineering for Macquarie Group’s BFS division.

“I've joined the digital experience team at BFS, Macquarie's retail banking and financial services businesses,” said O’Hare.

“[I'm] excited to dive in and build a world-class digital bank.”

BFS sits alongside commodities and global markets (CGM) as the two component parts of Macquarie Bank.

iTnews understands O’Hare is not a replacement for Matt Ellis, who previously had an engineering leadership role in the bank, before taking on a global head of engineering role for the broader Macquarie Group.

O’Hare was previously with Amazon Web Services (AWS) as software development manager for more than seven years.

In a separate post, O’Hare said he was "very proud to have been a part of" AWS' success, adding "I can only see continued success in the future."

O’Hare noted he “was privileged to be part of the team in Seattle that launched AWS Nitro and dramatically increased the network bandwidth and packets per second of EC2 instances around the globe.”

He eventually shifted roles to software development manager for Lab126 for eight months, where “my team ran an ML data pipeline for the Amazon Astro robot”

“Back in Sydney with the solution architecture organisation, my team built AWS Solutions, scaling across customers over the APJ region," he wrote.

O’Hare has also previously spent time at Rio Tinto and Patrick Corporation.