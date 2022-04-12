Macquarie Group creates new global head of engineering

Macquarie Group has elevated the head of engineering for its banking division to a new engineering leadership role that spans its global operations.

The institution revealed the change in a blog post on its careers website, noting that “after 17 years with Macquarie, Matt Ellis is stepping up to become global head of engineering for Macquarie Group.”

“As global head of engineering, he joins the Technology leadership team and will be responsible for over 2000 engineers across Macquarie Group,” the post states.

Ellis confirmed the change in a LinkedIn post.

“Macquarie has created this new global leadership role to recognise the importance of having a world-leading software engineering culture across our diverse organisation,” Ellis wrote in the post.

“Our global team of engineers is over 2000 people spread across every continent.

“In my role as head of engineering, we will work together across geographies and lines of business to align on best practices, adopt innovative solutions and deliver remarkable outcomes for our customers.”

In the careers blog, Ellis states that he has “a lot of conversations with engineering leaders across the globe about our priorities.”

“A big part of my role is people and empowering our engineers to deliver high-quality, sustainable outcomes,” he said.

“We have a mindset of growth and innovation; everyone is working towards a common goal of accelerating the digital enterprise using current and emerging technologies.”

Prior to assuming global responsibility for engineering, Ellis spent four-and-a-half years as the head of engineering for Macquarie Bank, overseeing a team of 650 engineers.

At the end of last year, Macquarie Bank laid out its core engineering principles and detailed some of its "north star" goals through to 2025.