London Stock Exchange investigates Refinitiv data outage

By on
London Stock Exchange investigates Refinitiv data outage

Users unable to access market data.

The London Stock Exchange Group said on Thursday it was investigating a lengthy outage at its newly-acquired Refinitiv market data unit.

The outage at Refinitiv’s Eikon platform for market prices began around 0730 GMT. Subscribers who rely on its data for trading currencies and other assets, said on Twitter they were unable to access prices.

“We’re aware of an issue disrupting our service to customers,” LSEG said in a statement.

“We are currently investigating the cause of the issue and working hard to resolve the problem. We apologise to customers for the disruption.”

LSEG completed its US$27 billion purchase of Refinitiv on January 29. Analysts had already expressed concerns last month that integration costs will be heavier and cover a longer period than had been expected.

Its shares have fallen 20 percent so far this year.

“Clearly this morning this is bad news for the group not to mention that clients have been left high and dry with no trading and loss of crucial market data,” said Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar.

Thomson Reuters, owner of Reuters News, has a 15 percent stake in LSE Group. LSE shares were up 1.07% at 08:59 GMT according to prices on Yahoo.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
data exchange london outage software trading

Sponsored Whitepapers

DevSecOps: A framework for digital innovation
DevSecOps: A framework for digital innovation
Encryption: Protect your most critical data
Encryption: Protect your most critical data
Overcoming data security challenges in a hybrid, multicloud world
Overcoming data security challenges in a hybrid, multicloud world
Move beyond passwords
Move beyond passwords
The top 5 tech trends to deliver business outcomes
The top 5 tech trends to deliver business outcomes

Events

Most Read Articles

NAB's chief data officer Glenda Crisp leaves bank

NAB's chief data officer Glenda Crisp leaves bank
Westpac to offer smartphone-based identity verification group-wide

Westpac to offer smartphone-based identity verification group-wide
TPG, Optus, Nokia to shape national emergency mobile broadband network

TPG, Optus, Nokia to shape national emergency mobile broadband network
Code defect behind Easter outage for Azure

Code defect behind Easter outage for Azure
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?