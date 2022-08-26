LastPass source code copied by hacker

By on
LastPass source code copied by hacker

Attacker accessed developer environment.

Prominent password management company LastPass has once again suffered a hack, but assured customers their accounts remain safe.

Chief executive Karim Toubba posted on the company's blog that LastPass had determined an unauthorised party had gained access through a single compromised developer account.

The attacker was able to take "portions of source and some proprietary LastPass technical information," Toubba said.

"In response to the incident, we have deployed containment and mitigation measures, and engaged a leading cybersecurity and forensics firm.

While our investigation is ongoing, we have achieved a state of containment, implemented additional enhanced security measures, and see no further evidence of unauthorised activity," Toubba added.  

The LastPass chief executive said users' Master Passwords were not compromised, as LastPass operates an industry standard zero knowledge architecture, meaning the company does not store credentials on its servers.

No user vaults or personal information have been accessed either, LastPass said.

LastPass is an attractive target, and has been compromised a number of times in its lifetime, including a 2011 incident that saw some users' email addresses and their salted password hashes transferred from a company database.

In 2015, LastPass again suffered a data breach, that resulted in user account data being compromised.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
identitylastpasspasswordssecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 &#8211; for banks
Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 – for banks
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see

Events

Most Read Articles

NBN Co's 100/40Mbps demise is accelerating

NBN Co's 100/40Mbps demise is accelerating
Government re-launches cyber security strategy

Government re-launches cyber security strategy
Telstra says Digicel sweep found malware 'resident' in systems

Telstra says Digicel sweep found malware 'resident' in systems
IBM Australia's $1bn whole-of-gov deal worth $2bn so far

IBM Australia's $1bn whole-of-gov deal worth $2bn so far

Digital Nation

Save the Date &#8212; Digital Nation Live launches on October 25
Save the Date — Digital Nation Live launches on October 25
Dominello looks to Web3 for future of Service NSW
Dominello looks to Web3 for future of Service NSW
How e-commerce is evolving post-Covid
How e-commerce is evolving post-Covid
Larry Ellison's words come back to haunt him in privacy lawsuit
Larry Ellison's words come back to haunt him in privacy lawsuit
COVER STORY: How the technology sector is operationalising sustainability
COVER STORY: How the technology sector is operationalising sustainability

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?