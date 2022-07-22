La Trobe University's CIO prepares to depart

La Trobe University’s chief information officer Stuart Hildyard is set to leave after nearly 12 years.

Hildyard announced his departure on LinkedIn, stating it was time for a “refresh”.

“It will be nearly 12 years of service, and the last five years in both CTO and CIO positions," Hildyard wrote.

"It’s time for me to refresh and take on a new challenge which I am very excited about."

The Melbourne-based university has started its search for a new CIO.

A La Trobe spokesperson told iTnews Hildyard is set to leave mid-September with recruitment now open “both internally and externally”.

From the job posting, Hildyard’s successor will need to “ensure the university is taking advantage of emerging and developed technologies” across data capabilities and automation.

Hildyard added that the university is also “in the midst of digital transformation with six program streams (and 25-plus in-flight projects) delivering strongly, helping ... enable its objectives post our operating model reset at the start of 2022" - works which the incoming CIO will also take over.

“Post Stuart’s departure and until the new candidate commences, Jason Smith will be our acting CIO,” the spokesperson added.

Hildyard first joined the university in 2010 as its business development manager before moving into a variety of enterprise applications roles, and working his way up to acting chief information officer and executive director of ICT in 2017.

In 2021 Hildyard officially stepped into the CIO spot, after acting in the role for three months prior.

Hildyard was also previously the business analysis manager at the University of Melbourne from 2007 to 2010.