La Trobe University finds new CIO

La Trobe University has appointed Shainal Kavar as its next CIO, replacing Stuart Hildyard who left in September.

The university’s COO Mark Smith announced the appointment in an email to staff that was sighted by iTnews.

Smith said that Kavar will start as CIO from November 21, “following an extensive internal and external recruitment process.”

“Shainal joins the university with significant experience in senior executive roles delivering large digital transformation projects,” Smith said.

“He has led digital transformation teams and delivered significant outcomes in complex operating environments. 

“His experience leading strategic programs of work and projects for global enterprises including Downer, Spotless, Clarity Consulting, LogicaCMG and Accenture has spanned multiple geographical groups and territories.”

Kavar is currently head of IT strategy, architecture & business engagement at Downer, a role he has held for more than three years.

Smith said as CIO, Kavar will lead the information services team, working to “support delivery of a fit-for-purpose, customer-focused digital infrastructure that will enable delivery of the university’s digital transformation as a core part of our strategic plan. 

“This will include developing appropriate student, staff and industry-relevant information services strategies, policies and operational programs, as well as monitoring, reviewing and reporting on digital effectiveness across the university," he said.

