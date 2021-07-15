La Trobe University creates CISO role

La Trobe University is recruiting its first-ever chief information security officer to take charge of a program of work aimed at boosting its cyber posture.

The Melbourne-based university began looking for the “critical” leadership position within the Information Services (IS) executive team this week.

A spokesperson told iTnews that the role is newly-created and will “drive a cyber refresh program, including broader cyber awareness activities for staff and students”.

Working closely with chief information officer Stuart Hildyard, the CISO will take charge of university’s Security, Risk and Compliance department.

The department oversees infosec policy and standards, as well as threat detection, incident response and reporting, and all security operations.

The CISO will develop, implement and maintain the university’s cyber security strategy, while delivering a program of work aimed at strengthening cyber resilience.

Projects of note include the “Defence industry security program, network segmentation, foreign interference implementation and cyber awareness training for staff and students”.

In addition to cyber security-related duties, the CISO will also oversee the Records and Archives team, which is tasked with the university’s digital records modernisation.

According to the job ad, the successful candidate will have previously implemented a “transformational cyber roadmap”.

The recruitment follows a number of high-profile cyber attacks against higher education institutions, including the University of South Australia in May.