KPMG, University of Newcastle to create tech hub, 100 grad roles

KPMG Australia and the University of Newcastle are planning to create a technology hub and around 100 roles for graduates over the next five years as part of a new agreement.

The hub, to be established at the consulting giant’s Newcastle offices, will service clients across Australia with software-as-a-service implementations and managed services.

It is expected to bring “immediate opportunities for industry and students”, according to the university, with the first cohort of graduates to commence placements in February 2022.

Much like a partnership between IBM and Charles Sturt University last week that will create 300 jobs, KPMG will also have input into the university curriculum to assist with post-study employment.

Further discussions about how the pair can cooperate through initiatives such as hackathons are ongoing, while there are also plans to support skills transition within the wider Hunter region.

UoN vice-chancellor professor Alex Zelinsky said the agreement will ensure students can “develop practical, applicable skills and knowledge through placements and create lasting networks”.

“This new venture will position Newcastle as a strategic regional hub and provide opportunities to diversify industry and employment in the Hunter,” he said.

“The agreement will create distinct opportunities for UoN students to contribute to our regions through workplace learning opportunities and post-graduate employment with KPMG.”

KPMG Australia’s national technology partner Richard Marrison said the “Hunter [region] is perfectly positioned with its mix of industry, innovation, workforce and opportunities for advancement and diversification”.

“Our collaboration with the University of Newcastle means we can now work closer and more effectively together for the benefit of the region,” he said.

“We will be able to directly engage with students through placements and seek to further advance Indigenous access and employment through our existing programs.”