Konica Minolta responds to pandemic with hybrid workplace

By on
Konica Minolta responds to pandemic with hybrid workplace

Changes will be permanent, says CIO.

In spite of its 500 staff suddenly working from home as the Covid-19 pandemic set in, imaging specialist Konica Minolta says it was able to maintain and even improve productivity.

To keep up with such a sudden change, the company is overhauling its SAP S/4HANA implementation, to position it for a more flexible, cloud-based workplace.

It has also announced an expansion to its 20-year-plus agreement with Macquarie Telecom to streamline its telecommunications and data networks.

Under the deal, Macquarie will provide SD-WAN, NBN, cloud, and data centre services.

“The future we’re aiming to deliver for Australian businesses is all about responsibility, connectivity and security, easily the most important qualities we need in light of COVID-19,” said Konica Minolta CIO Nick Jones.

“Macquarie shares that vision, and has worked with us to develop a new, much higher-value agreement that leverages its new technologies, helping us to deliver our digital strategy.”

All Konica sites have been migrated to NBN connections supporting SD-WAN technology, meaning work-from-home staff need nothing more than an internet connection. The company claims this has improved both speed and efficiency while cutting 15 percent from networking costs.

Macquarie’s cloud and data centre services will provide data hosting and colocation.

“The groundwork we laid with Macquarie for these upgraded services set us up to be fully remotely connected when the pandemic and work-from-home restrictions set in,” added Jones.

“500 people very suddenly had to go home, and productivity remained and even improved in a number of areas.”

Jones said the next step will be for Konica to expand its Microsoft Teams footprint, to support both sales activity and internal communications.

“We’re seeing major sales happening via Teams, and we want to embrace that rather than seeing it as temporary,” said Jones. 

“We also want to encourage more video communication between staff – it’s easy to lose context over email and we’ve seen that cause avoidable issues between staff. We want to encourage more video communication over Teams, and potentially even video communications sent over email, to change this. 

“Macquarie’s partnership with Microsoft, particularly its Azure Expert MSP status, is a huge asset to us to drive and make these changes stick,” he said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cloudcovid19hybridkonicamacquarienbnsdwantelco/isp

Sponsored Whitepapers

Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Don&#8217;t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
Don’t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection

Events

Most Read Articles

Java 15 introduced a cryptographic vulnerability

Java 15 introduced a cryptographic vulnerability
Stolen Heroku and Travis-CI OAuth tokens used for GitHub repo hacks

Stolen Heroku and Travis-CI OAuth tokens used for GitHub repo hacks
CBA targets DocuSign for all its commercial loans

CBA targets DocuSign for all its commercial loans
ATO gives itself two years to replace IBM mainframe

ATO gives itself two years to replace IBM mainframe

Digital Nation

As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
The other &#8216;CTO&#8217;: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
The other ‘CTO’: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?