Kmart Group lands new head of cyber security

By on
Kmart Group lands new head of cyber security
Nigel Hedges.

Nigel Hedges takes over from Simon Dalli.

Kmart Australia has appointed Nigel Hedges as its new group head of cyber security for the Kmart and Target brands.

Hedges announced on LinkedIn that he had joined the Wesfarmers-owned company.

He replaces after Simon Dalli, who stepped down from the role in November last year after just over two-and-a-half years.

“I look forward to getting to know the cyber team, the wider team, and extended ecosystem,” Hedges wrote.

“I've made a dash into my local Kmart and Target stores on many occasions, so I'm delighted to join and work to make a difference to a brand I know and love.”

In his new role Hedges will oversee a team of 20 people managing projects and initiatives including identity and access management, cloud security and data protection.  

Hedges will shape the security strategy for both Kmart and Target and oversee security operations as well as the execution of the company’s security program.

Hedges told iTnews he is “delighted” to take on the new role “particularly at a time when innovation and transformation is playing a huge role in the businesses growth and future.”

Kmart Australia chief information officer Brad Blyth told iTnews that Hedges “brings a wealth of experience" and that "his passion for security solutions that drive business outcomes is a great fit for our technology transformation and the future of our organisation”.

Prior to accepting the role at Kmart, Hedges was the head of information security for CPA Australia.

Hedges also previously worked for Reece Group, Kaspersky and Trend Micro, among other companies.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cio cpa cybersecurity kmart security strategy target training & development wesfarmers

Sponsored Whitepapers

The 5 steps to effective data protection
The 5 steps to effective data protection
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant

Most Read Articles

Infosys gets another $71m for Centrelink calculation engine work

Infosys gets another $71m for Centrelink calculation engine work
NBN Co asks ACCC to closely police any functional separation of TPG Telecom

NBN Co asks ACCC to closely police any functional separation of TPG Telecom
South Australian gov issues breach notice to hacked payroll provider

South Australian gov issues breach notice to hacked payroll provider
Coles Group taps Australia Post as it assembles a new-look tech leadership team

Coles Group taps Australia Post as it assembles a new-look tech leadership team

Digital Nation

Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?