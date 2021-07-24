Kaseya has working REvil decryption key

By on
Kaseya has working REvil decryption key

Customer data unscrambling operations started.

Kaseya, which saw its Virtual Systems Administrator (VSA) software compromised to launch a large scale ransomware attack against clients of its managed service provider customers, has obtained a key to decrypt victims' data.

The company said it had obtained a universal decryptor key for the REvil ransomware used in the July 4 attack from "a third party" but provided no further details as to where it came from.

Security vendor Emsisoft is working with Kaseya, and has confirmed that the decryptor key works and can unlock victims' systems.

"We have no reports of problems or issues with the decryptor," Kaseya said.

The REvil ransomware gang had earlier demanded US$70 million for the universal decryptor key, backing down from an earlier attempt at extorting US$45,000 per system from victims.

REvil claimed the attack had succeeded in encrypting over a million systems, and Kaseya chief executive Fred Voccola estimated that up to 1500 businesses were hit, although the exact number is hard to ascertain.

One grocery chain in Sweden had to close 800 shops after being struck by the REvil ransomware distributed as a malicious update to Kaseya VSA.

US authorities have condemned the mass ransomware attack with the White House offering up to US$10 million for information that thwarts or helps find the extortionists, and a range of other initiatives.

REvil has dismantled its ransomware infrastructure and appears to have shut down its operations for now.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
kaseya ransomware revil security

Sponsored Whitepapers

Technology skill development: The strategy for building better teams
Technology skill development: The strategy for building better teams
Find unhappy users before they complain
Find unhappy users before they complain
How to reduce the risk of phishing and ransomware
How to reduce the risk of phishing and ransomware
Prevent fraud and phishing attacks with DMARC
Prevent fraud and phishing attacks with DMARC
Security awareness training strategies for account takeover protection
Security awareness training strategies for account takeover protection

Events

Most Read Articles

Services Australia shifts most Centrelink payments to SAP S/4 HANA

Services Australia shifts most Centrelink payments to SAP S/4 HANA
ACCC clears 5G as a substitute for fixed-line broadband

ACCC clears 5G as a substitute for fixed-line broadband
ANZ sets itself up for a new workforce transformation

ANZ sets itself up for a new workforce transformation
Service NSW to hire 200 engineers, designers

Service NSW to hire 200 engineers, designers

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?