Judo Bank builds an engineering team "from scratch"

Judo Bank is planning on hiring around 20 new software engineers for a new in-house team, in another clear signal of its transition from startup to scaleup.

Chief technology officer Euan Walker wrote on LinkedIn that the business-focused bank was recruiting a new head of technology to "build our first engineering team from scratch" and "shape the engineering culture as much as the infrastructure".

Walker is leading Judo Bank through its “transition to scaleup, including building in-house engineering capability in the organisation", a spokesperson told iTnews.

In scaleup mode, the bank will apply “a strong focus [to] investing in areas that support Judo’s unique relationship-led banking model," the spokesperson added.

The engineering team will put "foundations in place in our back-office operations and customer service teams as the bank starts to scale”.

New roles in the team include DevOps engineers, developers, and test automation specialists.

“These roles will add to the recruitment we’ve been focused on already this year to uplift our solution design capability, and will work closely with our strategic delivery partners including Accenture," the spokesperson said.

The past financial year has been a "transformational" one for Judo, the spokesperson said.

“Our technology development is focused on customer engagement, empowering bankers with data and insights, and providing an exceptional end-to-end customer experience.”

Commenting on Walker’s LinkedIn post, Judo Bank's chief operating officer Lisa Frazier wrote that the broader bank is “excited for this next chapter for technology as we scale”.