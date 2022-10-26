IT modernisation dominates tech spend in Budget 2022-23

The Labor government’s first budget was billed around “building a better future” and included sizable investments for IT modernisation in aged care, education, and veterans’ affairs.

Aged care represents one of the largest slices of funding, with $312 million flowing to much-needed IT modernisation in the sector, an issue raised in 2021’s Royal Commission.

Modernisation is also on the cards at the Department of Veterans’ Affairs, with $87 million over two years to be spent on improving “the administration of the claims processing system and improving veterans’ services.”

“This measure will enhance ICT systems, including MyService and myGov to better support veterans and their families,” the government stated.

“This measure also supports the development of business cases to replace and modernise at risk legacy ICT systems.”

The Modernising Business Registers (MBR) project, which the government had previously flagged as seriously under-funded, will receive $166.2 million to continue consolidating over 30 registers into one.

Education is also a modernisation winner, with TAFEs across Australia to be given a $50 million pool of funds over two years to be spent on upgrades to IT and to technical facilities.

In addition, $23.3 million over two years will be put to modernising the Therapeutic Goods Administration’s (TGA) business systems “to streamline processes for the medicines and medical devices industry.”

“The funding will also enhance the Australian unique device identification database which provides for the safety and traceability of medical devices in Australia,” the government said.

Other technology projects include: