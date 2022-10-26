IT modernisation dominates tech spend in Budget 2022-23

The Labor government’s first budget was billed around “building a better future” and included sizable investments for IT modernisation in aged care, education, and veterans’ affairs.
Aged care represents one of the largest slices of funding, with $312 million flowing to much-needed IT modernisation in the sector, an issue raised in 2021’s Royal Commission.
Modernisation is also on the cards at the Department of Veterans’ Affairs, with $87 million over two years to be spent on improving “the administration of the claims processing system and improving veterans’ services.”
“This measure will enhance ICT systems, including MyService and myGov to better support veterans and their families,” the government stated.
“This measure also supports the development of business cases to replace and modernise at risk legacy ICT systems.”
The Modernising Business Registers (MBR) project, which the government had previously flagged as seriously under-funded, will receive $166.2 million to continue consolidating over 30 registers into one.
Education is also a modernisation winner, with TAFEs across Australia to be given a $50 million pool of funds over two years to be spent on upgrades to IT and to technical facilities.
In addition, $23.3 million over two years will be put to modernising the Therapeutic Goods Administration’s (TGA) business systems “to streamline processes for the medicines and medical devices industry.”
“The funding will also enhance the Australian unique device identification database which provides for the safety and traceability of medical devices in Australia,” the government said.
Other technology projects include:
- $2.4 billion to NBN Co to extend the overbuild of its fibre-to-the-node (FTTN) network
- $31.3 million to extend the whole-of-government cyber hubs pilot, where four hubs “deliver cyber security capabilities to Commonwealth entities.”
- $27.7 million over five years for the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) to deliver a new spectrum management system and auction capability for spectrum licences
- $27.5 million for The Australian Commission for Law Enforcement Integrity (ACLEI) to build a “secure and independent ICT environment” and other foundational elements for it to be subsumed into the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC)
- $22.7 million over four years (and $5.9 million ongoing) to enhance the capacity of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to digitally manage evidence
- $13.2 million over four years - and $700,000 a year beyond that - “to build data linkages between Services Australia systems and the Health Products Portal.”
- $12.6 million over four years “to combat scams and online fraud”, including $9.9 million to the ACCC to set up the previously promised “National Anti-Scam Centre”.
- $11.5 million over four years for the Australian Public Service Commission “to establish an APS Digital Traineeship Program to support early to mid-career transitions into digital roles”
- $12.9 million over three years to establish Jobs and Skills Australia, which will “provide data analytic capability” and advice on “Australia’s labour market, and skills and training needs.”
- $12.3 million in redirected funding for Jobs and Skills Australia to deliver a “new national study on adult literacy, numeracy and digital literacy skills”.
- $5.5 million over two years for the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner’s (OAIC) Optus data breach response.
- $4.8 million over four years, from existing funding, to sponsor up to 20 PhD researchers and encourage collaboration on quantum research across Australian universities.
- $4.7 million over three years “to support the delivery of free broadband for up to 30,000 unconnected families with school aged students during the 2023 calendar year.”
- $3.6 million this financial year to the Department of Education “to develop a business case for a new university and schools payment system”
- $800,000, drawn from existing funding allocations, for the already in-progress user audit of myGov.