Israel issues stricter guidelines for use of its cyber tech exports

By on
Israel issues stricter guidelines for use of its cyber tech exports

Reins in spyware sales abroad.

Israel said that countries interested in buying its cyber technologies would have to commit to using them to prevent only a limited list of terrorist acts and serious crimes.

The move announced by Israel's Defence Ministry was the latest step in enhancing its oversight following concern over possible abuses abroad of a hacking tool sold by Israeli firms like NSO Group.

An updated certificate to be signed by purchasing countries lists in detail what qualifies as "terrorist acts" - like attacks on people, public facilities, seizures of aircraft, the release of dangerous substances - as well as "serious crimes" referring to those that warrant imprisonment of six years or more.

"The definitions for serious crimes and terrorist acts have been sharpened in order to prevent the blurring of boundaries in this context," the Defence Ministry said.

It also spells out uses that are prohibited - like targeting people for political affiliation or applications that break that country's privacy laws - for which Israel could revoke licences and the systems be shut down.

Israel has been under pressure to rein in exports of spyware since July, when a group of international news organisations reported that NSO's Pegasus tool had been used to hack into phones of journalists, government officials and rights activists in several countries.

Those reports prompted Israel to review the cyber export policy administered by the Defence Ministry.

Last month, Israel was reported to have slashed the list of countries eligible to buy its cyber technologies.

NSO has denied any wrongdoing, saying it sells its tools only to governments and law enforcement agencies and has safeguards in place to prevent misuse.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
cyber exports guidelines israel security

Sponsored Whitepapers

Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
ForgeRock for Australia&#8217;s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)
ForgeRock for Australia’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)

Events

Most Read Articles

Perth Mint CIO leaves after five months

Perth Mint CIO leaves after five months
Microsoft becomes 'certified strategic' cloud provider

Microsoft becomes 'certified strategic' cloud provider
Gravatar profile add-on leaks data on millions of users

Gravatar profile add-on leaks data on millions of users
Aussie Broadband makes formal $344m bid for Over The Wire

Aussie Broadband makes formal $344m bid for Over The Wire

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
COVER STORY: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?