Isentia lands Aussie's chief digital officer

Media monitoring firm Isentia has brought in Aussie's chief digital officer Rainer Rhedey as its new chief technology officer.

Rhedey had been CDO of Aussie, the mortgage broker and lender, for a year-and-a-half, though he was previously a longtime technology executive for media organisations Seven West Media and Fairfax.

He replaces Paul Russell, who left Isentia last month to become CTO of Gumtree, CarsGuide, and Autotrader, which are collectively known as eBay Classifieds Group.

Isentia's CEO Ed Harrison said in a statement that Rhedey would "play an important role in a number of key initiatives stemming from [Isentia's] recent acquisition by Access Intelligence."

The acquisition by UK-based Access Intelligence took place in September last year.

While at Aussie, Rhedey led a digital transformation of the lending process and was responsible for all day-to-day technology operations. Aussie has over 1000 brokers and 220 stores.

A spokesperson for Aussie told iTnews that it will not replace the CDO role, and that Rhedey's former responsibilities would now be handled by the platform technology division of Lendi, which Aussie merged with in May last year.

CBA had formerly owned Aussie but now owns a 45 percent stake in the combined Aussie-Lendi business.

Lendi’s platform technology division is headed by Mark Kalajzich, divisional chief executive officer, and Martin Lam, Lendi’s chief innovation officer.