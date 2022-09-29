iseek enters Adelaide market with YourDC acquisition

Data centre operator iseek is adding more than 2800 square metres of floor space in Adelaide, with the acquisition of YourDC.

YourDC operates two facilities, a 580m2 facility in Hawthorn, 5km south of the Adelaide CBD, and the 2280m2 Elizabeth facility, 25km to the north, providing carrier, cloud and managed services to government, defence, and enterprise customers.

The acquisition brings iseek’s holdings to seven data centres in Brisbane, Northern Queensland, Sydney and Adelaide.

CEO of iseek Jason Gomersall said the acquisition “provides us a large footprint in South Australia, strengthens our national offering, and increases our exposure within the defence and education sectors.”

YourDC also has the state’s only Tier 3 facility with defence-grade security, iseek said.

YourDC lists a telecommunications relationships with Aussie Broadband, AARNET, TPG subsidiary AAPT, local dark fibre operator ifibre, Opticomm, Optus, Superloop and Telstra, among other carriers.

YourDC will retain its management team, led by CEO Scott Hicks.

iseek recently won a place among three providers offering data-centre-as-a-service (DCaaS) to the Queensland government.