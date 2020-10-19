Iran says one of two cyber attack targets was country's ports

By on
Iran says one of two cyber attack targets was country's ports

Hit two government institutions.

One of the targets of large cyber attacks on two Iranian government institutions this week was the electronic infrastructure of the country's ports, an Iranian news agency reported.

The government's Information Technology Organization reported the hacking of two institutions without giving details on the targets or perpetrators.

The second target of the attacks on Monday and Tuesday last week is yet to be identified.

"Sworn enemies have been trying for some time to carry out cyberattacks," the semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted a statement by the Ports and Maritime Organization as saying.

The statement said deterrent measures had been taken to prevent an interruption in the "organizations's missions."

It gave no further details.

Following the cyber attacks, several government bodies temporarily shut down internet services as a precaution, Abolghasem Sadeghi, from the government’s Information Technology Organization, told state TV.

He said the attacks, which he described as "important and on a large scale," were under investigation.

Iran says it is on high alert for online assaults, which it has blamed in the past on the United States and other foreign states, including Israel.

US officials said in October 2019 that the United States had carried out a cyber attack on Iran after drone strikes on Saudi oil facilities, which Washington and Riyadh blamed on Tehran. Iran denied involvement in the attacks, which were claimed by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement.

The United States and other Western powers have also accused Iran of trying to disrupt and break into their networks.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
attack cyber iran port security

Sponsored Whitepapers

3 steps to a well-rounded cybersecurity plan
3 steps to a well-rounded cybersecurity plan
Learn IT Service Management (ITSM) best practises
Learn IT Service Management (ITSM) best practises
A Migration Guide For Businesses Switching Mobile Device Management Solutions
A Migration Guide For Businesses Switching Mobile Device Management Solutions
Plan your post-COVID security strategy
Plan your post-COVID security strategy
The Executive's Guide To The Future Of Work
The Executive's Guide To The Future Of Work

Events

Most Read Articles

Services Australia trials OCR on Centrelink claims

Services Australia trials OCR on Centrelink claims
Aussie Broadband lists on the ASX one week early

Aussie Broadband lists on the ASX one week early
Spotless hit by ransomware attack

Spotless hit by ransomware attack
Telstra hands digital credentials to 4.5m consumer customers

Telstra hands digital credentials to 4.5m consumer customers
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?