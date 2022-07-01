Intrepid Travel backs CDTO to drive 2025 digital transformation

Intrepid Travel is on the hunt for a chief digital and technology officer to lead its digital transformation, after reworking its chief information officer position.

The travel adventure company’s former CIO Michelle Beveridge stepped down from the role in 2020 as a result of the pandemic.

Intrepid Travel CEO James Thornton told iTnews “we know that we need leading technology to service our customers and continue our growth”.

“After two years of Covid-19, our customers are eager to see the world in new and exciting ways,” Thornton said.

“With our 2025 Digital Transformation Strategy established in 2020, this new role will lead our digital transformation across all functions of the business, ensuring customers not only find it easy to plan and book their trips with us, but love interacting with our brand.”

As the brand aims to be the world's first $1 billion adventure travel company, Intrepid Travel’s digital transformation strategy was redefined in light of Covid-19 to better fit the digital era and better incorporate its customers and data.

Reporting to Thornton, “the role previously centered around the day-to-day operating of the business”, however the revamped position will take a different direction.

“The real focus now is around our digital transformation and how we evolve our operations to become a digital first company.

“We need to make sure that all functions of the business are tech-integrated, from how we sell, market, engage and interact with our customers, to ensuring data is at the forefront of all decision making, and continuing the seamless integration of our acquired brands like Haka Tours in New Zealand and Wildland Trekking in the United States,” Thornton said.

Intrepid Travel’s transformation “will need to be both deep and rapid to successfully enable material advancement for the business and will require a significant change management process across the entire business.”

Thornton said the position will also be part of its core management team and “be responsible for the design, development, security, delivery, and management of technology”.

Intrepid Travel has also “been preparing the business for the travel rebound” and has been working to bring its “security standards to a new level” plus “renewed focus on simplification in software, infrastructure and planning so that we can rapidly scale up to meet demand.”

The company has also streamlined its customer experience into one global function and continued to develop “our tech operations to service customers from our three sales regions and provide expert post-sales advice on email and via live chat.”