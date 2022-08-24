Intel, Brookfield to invest up to US$30 billion in Arizona chip factories

By on
Intel, Brookfield to invest up to US$30 billion in Arizona chip factories

Keeping new fabs off the balance sheet.

Intel and Canada's Brookfield Asset Management have agreed to jointly fund up to US$30 billion (AU$43 billion) for the US chipmaker's leading-edge chip factories in Arizona, fueling Intel's ambition to bring more chip production onshore without weighing on its balance sheet.

Brookfield's infrastructure affiliate will invest up to US$15 billion for a 49 percent stake in the expansion project, while Intel will retain majority ownership and operating control of the two chip factories meant to make advanced chips in Chandler, Arizona.

The investment is an expansion of an agreement signed by Intel and Brookfield in February to explore finance options to help fund new Intel manufacturing sites.

The two companies didn't disclose specific terms.

David Zinsner, Intel's finance chief, told analysts the interest rate was between 4.4 percent and 8.5 percent, which is more expensive than debt financing but cheaper than equity financing.

For private capital providers like Brookfield, foundries represent a cash-flow generating investment opportunity resembling private equity investments in infrastructure, such as data centers and fibre, signaling investors' long-term confidence in semiconductor demand.

Through the deal, Intel could preserve debt capacity for other priorities with financing commitment for a multi-year project, while maintaining operational control.

Zinsner expects this could be the first of many similar financing structures the semiconductor industry explores.

The deal also comes after US president Joe Biden this month signed the CHIPS and Science Act into law, which included provision of US$52.7 billion in subsidies for US semiconductor production and research.

Zinsner said the arrangement between the companies "builds on the momentum from the recent passage of the CHIPS Act in the US."

After Pat Gelsinger took over the reins of Intel in early 2021, the company announced multibillion-dollar investments across Europe and in the United States.

They were aimed at increasing Intel's chip production after the industry went through an over two-year long supply crunch that derailed production of cars to computers.

Last month, Intel slashed its annual forecasts due to falling PC demand.

The transaction with Brookfield is expected to close by the end of 2022. Lazard Frères advised Intel on the deal.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
brookfieldhardwareintelsemiconductors

Sponsored Whitepapers

Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 &#8211; for banks
Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 – for banks
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see

Events

Most Read Articles

Services Australia sets changeover date for myGov

Services Australia sets changeover date for myGov
NBN Co's 100/40Mbps demise is accelerating

NBN Co's 100/40Mbps demise is accelerating
Google Cloud IoT Core goes on the end-of-life list

Google Cloud IoT Core goes on the end-of-life list
Government re-launches cyber security strategy

Government re-launches cyber security strategy

Digital Nation

CommBank&#8217;s mobile banking app beats ANZ, NAB, Suncorp and Westpac: Forrester
CommBank’s mobile banking app beats ANZ, NAB, Suncorp and Westpac: Forrester
Save the Date &#8212; Digital Nation Live launches on October 25
Save the Date — Digital Nation Live launches on October 25
Stakes are higher for cybersecurity in Web3: Gal Tal-Hochberg, CTO at Team8
Stakes are higher for cybersecurity in Web3: Gal Tal-Hochberg, CTO at Team8
Crypto losses to crime surge to $1.9 B in first half of 2022: Chainalysis
Crypto losses to crime surge to $1.9 B in first half of 2022: Chainalysis
Edge and IoT critical to Web3 infrastructure
Edge and IoT critical to Web3 infrastructure

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?