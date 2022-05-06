Integrity Life appoints new CTO

Australian insurance company Integrity Life has selected Ashish Khurana as its new chief technology officer.

In the role, Khurana’s will focus on developing the insurer’s technology and digital systems to uplift partner and customer experience.

Khurana officially joined in March, noting the moved in a brief Linkedin post.

“[I'm] looking forward to help Integrity become the most efficient and effective insurance services provider in the industry," Khurana wrote.

In a statement from Integrity Life, Khurana added the company plans to “use the latest, state-of-the-art technology capabilities to make [it] the most efficient and effective insurance services provider in the industry.”

“Integrity’s Life Platform was born in the cloud, and we plan to build on that heritage to provide a world class experience for our partners and customers," he said.

Anna Leibel was acting in the CTO role since October of last year.

Khurana was most recently CTO at Denmark's Saxo Bank for close to four years, where he oversaw technology strategy and transformation.

He also held the head of strategy role for service integration and management at Westpac for a year-and-a-half, and was a division director at Macquarie Group.