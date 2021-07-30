IMF sees "critical role" as world transitions to digital money

By on
IMF sees "critical role" as world transitions to digital money

Says it needs to ramp up resources to meet challenges.

The International Monetary Fund must ramp up its resources as it seeks to "monitor, advise on, and help manage this far-reaching and complex transition" to digital money, according to an IMF paper published on Thursday.

Digital money can make payments more accessible, faster and cheaper, the paper said.

But to make that happen, policymakers must step up to key challenges: digital cash must be trustworthy, must protect domestic economic and financial stability, and the stability of the international monetary system should remain.

"The Fund has a critical role to play to help its members harness the benefits and manage the risks of digital money," the paper said.

Importantly, digital money "must be regulated, designed, and provided so countries maintain control over monetary policy, financial conditions, capital account openness, and foreign exchange regimes".

The paper makes the distinction between central bank digital currencies, stablecoins and e-Money, on which it focuses, and cryptoassets including bitcoin.

"While different types of digital money are considered, this paper does not take a stand on which form may predominate," the paper said.

The paper, dated March, discussed by the IMF board in April and published on Thursday, offers a vision for the evolution of the Fund and how it seeks to partner with other organisations like central banks, regulators and the World Bank.

"The Fund too must step up," the paper said.

"The Fund must rapidly strengthen, widen, and deepen its well-established work on digital money, while coordinating and collaborating closely with other institutions within the confines of its mandate.

"The Fund must also rapidly ramp up its resources devoted to these topics."

In a separate blog post earlier this week, the director of the IMF's monetary and capital markets department and the director of its legal department said any attempt to use cryptoassets as national currencies would be risky.

Advantages "including the potential for cheaper and more inclusive financial services, should not be overlooked", they said.

"Governments, however, need to step up to provide these services, and leverage new digital forms of money while preserving stability, efficiency, equality, and environmental sustainability. Attempting to make cryptoassets a national currency is an inadvisable shortcut."

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
cbdc cryptocurrency digital currency finance imf international monetary fund software

Sponsored Whitepapers

Develop a resiliency strategy that integrates risk analysis & continuity management
Develop a resiliency strategy that integrates risk analysis & continuity management
IBM Maximo: Manage any asset, anytime, any place with mobile EAM
IBM Maximo: Manage any asset, anytime, any place with mobile EAM
Optimise your operations with APM and AI-Powered insights
Optimise your operations with APM and AI-Powered insights
Forrester Study: Understand the total economic impact of using IBM Cloud Pak&#8482; for Data
Forrester Study: Understand the total economic impact of using IBM Cloud Pak™ for Data
Technology skill development: The strategy for building better teams
Technology skill development: The strategy for building better teams

Events

Most Read Articles

Services Australia shifts most Centrelink payments to SAP S/4 HANA

Services Australia shifts most Centrelink payments to SAP S/4 HANA
Service NSW to hire 200 engineers, designers

Service NSW to hire 200 engineers, designers
Toll Group starts to scale out intelligent automation

Toll Group starts to scale out intelligent automation
CBA takes 25 percent stake in two NBN retail service providers

CBA takes 25 percent stake in two NBN retail service providers

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?