IBM cloud impacted by worldwide outage

IBM is suffering a worldwide outage of its cloud platform, taking out a range of services and customers' operations.

In status notifications, IBM confirmed widespread problems with IBM Cloud.

The problems are also impacting services such as Cloud Object Storage, Kubernetes Service, App Connect, VPN for VPC, Identity and Access Management (IAM), Continuous Delivery and Watson AI cloud services.

The problems appeared to begin around 8am AEST and escalated around 10.15am.

The company’s cloud-based file transfer and streaming services, which come under the Aspera brand, are also largely out.

“We have been alerted to a service disruption affecting: ATS IBM-Cloud: ALL REGIONS,” an Aspera advisory said.

“Our engineers are currently investigating the incident and we will provide updates when more information is available.”

More to come