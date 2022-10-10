HSBC Australia appoints new head of open banking

HSBC Australia has landed a new head of open banking as Taryn Barry joins from Newcastle Permanent Building Society.

Barry announced her move on LinkedIn and departure from NPBS after 14 years.

"I am ready and excited to take on this new opportunity working in the open banking space - the future of banking," she wrote.

NPBS chief customer and product officer James Cudmore told iTnews that Barry joined HSBC in September and was “proud that the experience she gained at Newcastle Permanent over more than a decade provided the pathway for this next exciting chapter in her career.”

“We’re proud of the role that both Newcastle Permanent and Taryn have been playing in the customer-owned banking industry’s advancement of open banking and that our effort has caught the eye of industry observers, and international banks are coming to us for our internal expertise," Cudmore said.

“We’re thrilled for Taryn and this opportunity for her and excited about the talent we have internally.

"Our digital banking team will continue delivering our open banking program while we undertake the formal appointment process."

Cudmore said the NPBS open banking program “is rolling out well” and is on track with regulatory requirements.

“We are actively exploring new opportunities to leverage open banking for the benefit of our customers,” he added.

While at NPBS, Barry was open banking product owner from mid-2020.

She first joined the building society in 2008 as an assistant branch manager, before going on to hold multiple roles across the organisation.

HSBC Australia did not return requests for comment.