HPE to supply US green energy research supercomputer

With approximately 44 petaflops of peak performance.

HPE will supply a supercomputer to the US government for renewable energy and energy efficiency research.

The "Kestrel" supercomputer will be housed at a US Department of Energy National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) facility in Golden, Colorado.

It will use "Sapphire Rapids" chips from Intel and accelerator chips from Nvidia, as well as multiple technologies from HPE's Cray supercomputing unit.

HPE said the system will come online in 2023.

"Once completed, Kestrel will have more than five times greater performance than NREL’s existing system, Eagle, with approximately 44 petaflops of peak performance," HPE said.

The cost of the machine was not disclosed.

NREL said that "installation of the new system will begin in the [US Autumn] of 2022 in NREL’s energy systems integration facility (ESIF) data centre."

"Kestrel will complement the laboratory’s current supercomputer, Eagle, during the transition," it said.

