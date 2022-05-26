Healthscope CISO heads to KPMG

By on
Healthscope CISO heads to KPMG
Mitra Minai.

Takes on health sector and government roles.

Healthscope’s CISO Mitra Minai has announced she will be leaving the private hospital operator to join “big four” consultancy KPMG Australia.

Minai is leaving her two-and-a-half year position with Healthscope to become KPMG Australia’s national cyber partner to the health sector, and cyber partner to the Victorian government.

Announcing her move in a LinkedIn post, Minai wrote that the global pandemic introduced “many additional vulnerabilities”, and that it intensified “cyber threats across the health sector”.

She thanked her executives and the company’s board, along with Healthscope’s owner Brookfield Partners, for “empowering me to build a market leading cyber practice for Healthscope.”

Prior to Healthscope, Minai spent nearly five years in a variety of cyber security roles for NAB, and before that, she spent six years with ANZ Bank.

A Healthscope spokesperson told iTnews: “We thank Mitra for her passion and outstanding contribution at Healthscope, and wish her every success in her new role.

“We are well progressed in our recruitment for a new CISO, with deputy CISO Varun Acharya ably managing our cybersecurity portfolio in the meantime.”

A KPMG Australia spokesperson declined to comment on the appointment.

Minai is also an adjunct professor at Deakin University, an industry advisory member of the Australian Cyber Security Centre, and an advisory board member of the Centre for Cyber Security Research and Innovation.

