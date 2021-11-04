Hawaiki embarks on new SE Asia, A/NZ and US cable lay

Hawaiki Submarine Cable Ltd Partnership today announced a new trans-Pacific circuit system, the Hawaiki Nui, connecting Singapore, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand and the United States.

Work on the approximately 22,000 kilometre cable is scheduled to start next year, with the system being ready for service in 2025.

Telco PT Mora Telematika Indonesia - Moratelindo - is Hawaiki's partner in the new cable venture, which Hawaiki Cable founder and executive chairman Remi Galasso said will significantly increase the company's network and redundancy.

Hawaiki Nui has an initial design capacity of 240 terabits per second, using spatial division multiplexing with space-separated transmission channels.

The existing Hawaiki cable in comparison has 30 Tbps capacity.

The cable route will go from Singapore to the nearby Indonesian island of Batam, and from there to Oahu and the Big Island on Hawaii, before landing in Los Angeles.

A spur will connect the Indonesian capital of Jakarta to Hawaiiki Nui.

Further east, another spur will link Darwin, with a second Australian spur connecting Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

Through another spur between Sydney and Melbourne, Hawaiki Nui will be the first international subsea cable to directly land in the South Island of New Zealand, connecting the three largest cities there - Christchurch, Dunedin and Invercargill - directly to Australia.

Hawaiki is currently in the process of being sold to BW Digital, part of Singapore maritime operator BW Group, with the transaction expected to be completed next year, pending regulatory approvals.