Hawaiki embarks on new SE Asia, A/NZ and US cable lay

By on
Hawaiki embarks on new SE Asia, A/NZ and US cable lay

Hawaiki Nui to span 22,000 kilometres with 240Tbps capacity.

Hawaiki Submarine Cable Ltd Partnership today announced a new trans-Pacific circuit system, the Hawaiki Nui, connecting Singapore, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand and the United States.

Work on the approximately 22,000 kilometre cable is scheduled to start next year, with the  system being ready for service in 2025.

Telco PT Mora Telematika Indonesia -  Moratelindo - is Hawaiki's partner in the new cable venture, which Hawaiki Cable founder and executive chairman Remi Galasso said will significantly increase the company's network and redundancy.

Hawaiki Nui has an initial design capacity of 240 terabits per second, using spatial division multiplexing with space-separated transmission channels.

The existing Hawaiki cable in comparison has 30 Tbps capacity.

The cable route will go from Singapore to the nearby Indonesian island of Batam, and from  there to Oahu and the Big Island on Hawaii, before landing in Los Angeles.

A spur will connect the Indonesian capital of Jakarta to Hawaiiki Nui.

Further east, another spur will link Darwin, with a second Australian spur connecting Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

Through another spur between Sydney and Melbourne, Hawaiki Nui will be the first international subsea cable to directly land in the South Island of New Zealand, connecting the three largest cities there - Christchurch, Dunedin and Invercargill - directly to Australia.

Hawaiki is currently in the process of being sold to BW Digital, part of Singapore maritime operator BW Group, with the transaction expected to be completed next year, pending regulatory approvals.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cable hawaiki moretelindo nui pt mora telematika indonesia spatial division multiplexing telco/isp

Sponsored Whitepapers

How Tomago made SAP HANA sing
How Tomago made SAP HANA sing
Save up to 10% on your public cloud costs
Save up to 10% on your public cloud costs
Build a strong foundation for security and compliance with digital document processes
Build a strong foundation for security and compliance with digital document processes
The ultimate guide to customer IAM
The ultimate guide to customer IAM
Communicating cyber security in a language the Board understands
Communicating cyber security in a language the Board understands

Events

Most Read Articles

Westpac ready to launch its BaaS platform

Westpac ready to launch its BaaS platform
ANZ Banking Group prepares for ANZx launch

ANZ Banking Group prepares for ANZx launch
Australia Post to give more customers two-hour delivery estimate

Australia Post to give more customers two-hour delivery estimate
Service NSW to begin 'pinging' app users to Covid exposures

Service NSW to begin 'pinging' app users to Covid exposures

Digital Nation

Case study: Tasmanian Health Service overcomes data wars
Case study: Tasmanian Health Service overcomes data wars
Digital transformation delivers a great lurch forward, and a reckoning on purpose
Digital transformation delivers a great lurch forward, and a reckoning on purpose
"Kill all you see." The tragic, real world consequences of Facebook&#8217;s algorithms
"Kill all you see." The tragic, real world consequences of Facebook’s algorithms
Case Study: Customer Loyalty, channel harmonisation bolstered Country Road through the pandemic
Case Study: Customer Loyalty, channel harmonisation bolstered Country Road through the pandemic
Cover Story: How the best run global supply chains mitigate pandemic chaos
Cover Story: How the best run global supply chains mitigate pandemic chaos

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?