Great Southern Bank's CTO lands at Dubber

Great Southern Bank’s chief technology officer Steven Willson has left the customer-owned bank to take on a new position at ASX-listed cloud-based call recording vendor Dubber.

Great Southern Bank - which was formerly known as Credit Union Australia (CUA) - said CTO roles are being covered internally while a replacement for Willson is sought.

CEO and managing director Paul Lewis told iTnews that Willson “made a significant contribution” during his three years in the CTO role, “transforming our IT capability to support our growth.”

“In particular, we have made substantial improvements to our home lending speed and capacity, with more to come, as we pursue our purpose to help all Australians own their own home,” Lewis said.

Willson takes over the CTO role at Dubber from Chris Jackson, who left in August and is now leading technology for a "stealth mode startup", according to his LinkedIn.

Speaking via a Dubber blog post, Willson said he was “attracted to the massive potential of Dubber’s technology to create value for clients globally.”

“Recording is really just the tip of the iceberg; the greater opportunity is to leverage the data to help clients improve their businesses and customer experience," he said.

Willson said “radical improvements in productivity… greater control, visibility…differentiated products and experiences” and “unification of conversational data” were the “four key value levers businesses need to focus on … from a technology perspective.”

“Dubber already does [this] across voice conversations," he said.

Willson added Dubber is “a critical technology in underpinning our new way of working” as companies continue to face challenges arising from Covid-19.

“At a macro level, I think that Covid has accelerated digital disruption rather than changed it," he said.

“It has necessitated increased take-up of digital products and services and customers' expectations of digital experiences are higher than ever.

“Similarly, employees now expect (and need) advanced technology that makes it easy to work from anywhere.”

Prior to Dubber and Great Southern Bank, Willson worked as CTO at tax and accounting software provider Wolters Kluwer Australia for a year and had stints at Suncorp and AMP.